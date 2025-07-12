Sixers Make Decision on VJ Edgecombe's Status vs Hornets
As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their Las Vegas Summer League run on Saturday, the team will continue to be without its top pick, VJ Edgecombe.
As expected, Edgecombe was evaluated before the matchup. While the Sixers left the door open for him to potentially return to action to take on the Charlotte Hornets, he is officially ruled out.
According to a team official, Edgecombe is still progressing with his recovery, and will continue to do on-court workouts over the next two days. The Sixers will have their next game on Tuesday in Vegas. Edgecombe will be evaluated once again, and his game status will be determined shortly after.
Lately, Edgecombe’s been dealing with a thumb sprain. The setback occurred after the Sixers’ Summer League opener in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Ahead of the Thursday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers’ Summer League coach TJ DiLeo spoke on Edgecombe’s experience as he’s recovering.
“He’s not on the court getting the reps, but he’s learning everything,” said DiLeo. “So, that’s the main thing for young players in the summer league. The biggest goal is to get them acclimated to what we’re trying to do and learning everything we’re trying to do and kind of build that from Summer League.”
On Friday, 76ers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, dished in some additional commentary.
“Sort of a day-to-day thing,” Morey told reporters. “He did parts of practice [yesterday], and it'd be more today, and see how it feels. So, yeah, we're hoping to have him be back out there. Now, everyone's excited, including us and VJ. Mostly VJ. VJ is the most annoyed by this. He really wants to be out there, and our medical staff is trying to be smart about it."
Morey couldn’t place an exact timeline on Edgecombe on Friday. The President of Basketball Ops said it would ultimately come down to symptoms. The rookie will get checked out once again early next week.
For the time being, the Summer Sixers will continue battling on Saturday against the Hornets.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move