Sixers Prospect Focusing on Key Area During Offseason Training
In just a few days, the Philadelphia 76ers and the rest of the NBA will begin their Summer League schedule. Heading into the action, one key player many are going to be focused on is guard VJ Edgecombe.
Following a standout season at Baylor, the Sixers decided to select Edgecombe with the third overall pick in the draft. Now, the hyper-athletic guard finds himself in a rare situation for a lottery pick. Instead of joining a rebuilding team filled with youth, he'll be playing alongside a trio of All-Stars eager to compete for a championship.
In college, Edgecome showed off his high-level explosiveness and athleticism on both ends of the floor. However, as he prepares to enter the pros, he is looking to improve a different facet of his game. That being his three-point shooting. While speaking with reporters after practice on Wednesday, Edgecombe cited that it is something he's been working on diligently in recent weeks.
"Just getting my shot better daily," Edgecombe said. "Every day I'm working on that."
While in college, Edgecombe shot a respectable 34% from beyond the arc on close to five attempts per game. However, if he's going to provide a boost for the Sixers, it's an area he'll need to improve in during his pro career.
Edgecombe is at his best when getting downhill and attacking around the rim. If he's going to showcase this area of his game in the NBA, he'll need to prove he can be a threat from beyond the arc so defenses guard him farther out. Also, if he's going to succeed next to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George, he'll need to be able to knock down an open shot when these stars are drawing most of the attention.
Edgecome and the Sixers will play their first Summer League game on Saturday, facing off against the Utah Jazz.
