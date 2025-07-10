Sixers Rookie Showing Positive Signs After Injury Update
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will make their Las Vegas Summer League debut. They’ll take on the San Antonio Spurs without their star rookie, VJ Edgecombe.
After making his debut on Sunday in Salt Lake City, Edgecombe’s strong start quickly lost steam as he started battling a thumb injury.
Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Sixers ruled him out early.
A team official confirmed that Edgecombe’s injury was diagnosed as a left thumb sprain. While his inevitable absence for Thursday’s game is unfortunate, the good news is that Edgecombe has continued participating in workouts while he’s recovering.
On Thursday, the rookie was seen getting up some shots during the team’s morning shootaround in Vegas.
Edgecombe’s setback has been an unfortunate development for the Sixers. While his injury doesn’t seem severe, it warrants worry, considering the team’s history with injuries, especially the rookies.
Philadelphia has dealt with a vicious cycle of rookies experiencing unfortunate setbacks early on. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith, Markelle Fultz, and Jared McCain have all missed plenty of time following the NBA Draft, when they first entered the Sixers’ building.
As of now, the Sixers don’t seem as worried about Edgecombe’s situation. On Saturday, he’ll be re-evaluated. His status for the matchup against the Charlotte Hornets is unknown at this time.
