Sixers Star Joel Embiid Makes Rare Appearance to Support Real Madrid
Joel Embiid’s favorite soccer team was in town on Thursday night. The outspoken Real Madrid fan flocked to the home of the Philadelphia Eagles to watch his team take care of business with a 3-0 victory.
The star center took in the action while sharing a box with the Philadelphia Union’s Kai Wagner.
Embiid’s rare outing caused a bit of a stir amongst Sixers fans, considering he’s had a quiet recovery since undergoing surgery back in April. On Thursday, there was a sighting. On Wednesday, there was an official update from the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey.
“I spoke to Joel today,” Morey told reporters on Wednesday night during the 2025 NBA Draft. “He’s very engaged, attacking rehab, doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with Dr. Glashow this week. All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and as expected. We expect that to continue.”
When asked if Embiid would be ready to compete in training camp, Morey couldn’t commit fully, but remains optimistic.
“Things are on track to be ready right around there,” he explained.
For Embiid, his second knee surgery in under two years came after a frustrating 2024-2025 NBA season. Although he planned to take up more rest days throughout the year to ensure he’ll make it to the postseason healthy, the Sixers’ season went in a completely different direction.
Embiid played in just 19 games. He struggled to stay on the floor for consecutive matchups, resulting in the big man ultimately deciding to end his season early and get a medical procedure done. Embiid has a couple of months to recover before the Sixers get together for training camp in the fall.