76ers Send Qualifying Offer to Quentin Grimes
Going into the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers had two major storylines surrounding them: what were they going to do with the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and what's the future of Quentin Grimes look like in the City of Brotherly Love?
While the Sixers walked out of the draft having taken VJ Edgecombe with their lottery pick, all eyes have become set on the future of Grimes, whose contract with Philadelphia was set to expire at the end of the season.
Given that the 25-year-old's contract that expired was his initial rookie deal that he signed with the New York Knicks back in 2021, it means he'll be set to become a restricted free agent, which means other teams in the league can negotiate with him, but Philadelphia retains the choice to match their offer.
It appears that the gears between negotiating may have started to churn as Philadelphia's front office has tendered a $8.7 million qualifying offer to Grimes, as reported by The Athletic's Kelly Iko. This is the first step needed to initiate talks, as if a player who doesn't receive an offer from their former team, they're no longer considered a restricted free agent, but rather an unrestricted free agent.
Bringing back the 25-year-old is something that is at the top of the Sixers' front office's to-do list in the offseason, according to The Stein Line. This shouldn't come as a surprise given the stellar performances that Grimes put up in the latter half of last season, averaging 21.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his time donning a Sixers jersey.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 NBA Draft
Philadelphia 76ers Select VJ Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers Select Johni Broome