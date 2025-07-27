All 76ers

Promising Sixers Player Placed on ‘Disappointment’ List

Justin Edwards' Sixers Summer League run didn't impress the masses

Justin Grasso

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to pass against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) in the third quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Harrison Ingram (55) looks to pass against Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) in the third quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
The NBA Summer League is an opportunity for rookie players to showcase their skills on an NBA-level stage for the first time since the NBA Draft. It could be a chance for rookies to star on a team, before potentially taking a backseat to veterans.

On the other hand, the NBA Summer League could be a chance for younger veterans to sharpen their skillsets. While they could also star with their experience, there is a chance that an underwhelming showing could lead to the failure of expectations being met.

John Hollinger of The Athletic suggests that Philadelphia 76ers sophomore Justin Edwards was a Summer League disappointment.

Justin Edwards, 76er
Mar 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) shoots the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

“A pleasant surprise as an undrafted rookie in Philadelphia’s otherwise disastrous 2024-25 season, Edwards’ summer league was a major regression,” Hollinger wrote.

“The eye test showed a lot of wild forays to the basket that ended badly. On a restocked Sixers team with multiple wing options, he’ll have to show much more to maintain a role.”

Edwards, 21, entered the NBA as an undrafted free agent last year. Entering his freshman season at Kentucky, Edwards was believed to be a potential lottery pick. After the season concluded, he slid down draft boards. When it came time for the real deal, Edwards didn’t get selected.

The Sixers brought Edwards in on a two-way deal. The decision to do so landed Daryl Morey and the Philly front office a ton of credit.

By the end of his rookie season, Edwards had 44 games under his belt. He started 26 matchups, seeing the court for 26 minutes per night.

The 21-year-old posted averages of 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game. He knocked down 46 percent of his field goals throughout the year and drained 36 percent of his threes.

Before Edwards made the trip to Las Vegas, he was rewarded with a new contract. The Sixers are betting on him long-term. For those who expected an MVP run at Summer League, they were left underwhelmed. It was a quiet run for Edwards, but it wasn’t something the Sixers should be totally worried about.

As a rookie, Edwards showed plenty of promise in real game action. That’s way more valuable than a handful of games in the Summer League out in Vegas.

JUSTIN GRASSO

