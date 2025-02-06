Quentin Grimes’ Official Playing Status for 76ers-Heat Revealed
Heading into the second night of a back-to-back, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Miami Heat. They are coming off of a big day against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.
Before the Sixers and the Mavericks tipped off, the two teams struck a deal, swapping veteran players.
The Sixers sent Caleb Martin to the Mavericks after signing him over the summer. In return, the Sixers replaced him with Quentin Grimes.
As expected, Grimes didn’t suit up right away. Leading up to Philly’s Wednesday night matchup, the Sixers listed him on the injury report as questionable due to trade pending. The Sixers announced the acquisition officially on Tuesday night.
Although the Sixers left the door open for a potential Grimes debut, he was ultimately ruled out, according to a team official.
Grimes joins the Sixers after seeing the court for 47 games in Dallas. Averaging 23 minutes on the floor, Grimes produced 10 points per game, along with four rebounds. He was hitting threes at a career-high clip, averaging 40 percent from deep.
The Sixers become Grimes’ fourth team since he entered the league in 2021. The former 25th overall pick started his career with the New York Knicks.
During his sophomore effort in the NBA, Grimes had his best scoring season, averaging 11 points per game on 38 percent shooting. In year three, he started to fall out of favor with the Knicks’ coaching staff. After seeing the court for 45 games, Grimes was traded to the Detroit Pistons.
The Pistons didn’t get much out of Grimes. Due to injury concerns, Grimes saw the court just six times with the Pistons. He struggled with his shot, making just 21 percent of his attempts. Grimes was traded to the Mavericks in exchange for Tim Hardaway Jr. and three second-round picks.
Now, he gets a fresh start with the Sixers.
