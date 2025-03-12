All 76ers

Quentin Grimes Surpasses Sixers Star With 35-Point Outing vs Hawks

Sixers new addition already has more 30-point games than Paul George in Philly.

Kevin McCormick

Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guards Dyson Daniels (5) and Terance Mann (14) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) shoots against Atlanta Hawks guards Dyson Daniels (5) and Terance Mann (14) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Given all they've gone through this year, there are few positive storylines when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, in their recent stretch, they might have stumbled upon something that could benefit them moving forward.

At the trade deadline, the Sixers executed a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes. Upon arrival, the former first-round pick was expected to be someone who could evolve into a strong complementary piece down the road. That said, he's shattered any and all expectations during his early days in Philly.

With the roster dealing with so many injuries, Grimes has found himself with an expanded role to kick off his Sixers' tenure. He's made the most of this opportunity, putting together countless impressive outings. Grimes once again led the charge for the Sixers in their latest game, notching 35 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Quentin Grime
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Quentin Grimes (5) passes the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Monday marked the fourth time that Grimes has scored 30 or more in a game for the Sixers so far this season. He has now surpassed Paul George in this category, despite playing in nearly 30 fewer games. PG currently has three such performances under his belt this year, last breaking the 30-point mark on January 24th.

While it hasn't resulted in many wins, Grimes has managed to breathe some new life into a Sixers team in need of energy. More importantly, the trade is looking like a big win for the front office. Grimes is providing a much-needed complementary skill set and at a far cheaper price tag.

Seeing how well he's looked thus far, the Sixers should be focusing on retaining Grimes come the offseason. This summer, the young guard is set to hit restricted free agency.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News