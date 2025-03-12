Quentin Grimes Surpasses Sixers Star With 35-Point Outing vs Hawks
Given all they've gone through this year, there are few positive storylines when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, in their recent stretch, they might have stumbled upon something that could benefit them moving forward.
At the trade deadline, the Sixers executed a trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes. Upon arrival, the former first-round pick was expected to be someone who could evolve into a strong complementary piece down the road. That said, he's shattered any and all expectations during his early days in Philly.
With the roster dealing with so many injuries, Grimes has found himself with an expanded role to kick off his Sixers' tenure. He's made the most of this opportunity, putting together countless impressive outings. Grimes once again led the charge for the Sixers in their latest game, notching 35 points in a loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
Monday marked the fourth time that Grimes has scored 30 or more in a game for the Sixers so far this season. He has now surpassed Paul George in this category, despite playing in nearly 30 fewer games. PG currently has three such performances under his belt this year, last breaking the 30-point mark on January 24th.
While it hasn't resulted in many wins, Grimes has managed to breathe some new life into a Sixers team in need of energy. More importantly, the trade is looking like a big win for the front office. Grimes is providing a much-needed complementary skill set and at a far cheaper price tag.
Seeing how well he's looked thus far, the Sixers should be focusing on retaining Grimes come the offseason. This summer, the young guard is set to hit restricted free agency.
