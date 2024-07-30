Reggie Jackson Credits Sixers Free Agent Additions for Move to Philly
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers officially added Reggie Jackson to the 2024-2025 roster. After he was traded by the Denver Nuggets to the Charlotte Hornets, Jackson was waived. After clearing waivers, he put pen to paper to join the Sixers.
And the Sixers can thank a couple of their other new additions for helping them land Jackson.
“Being around familiar faces,” Jackson told reporters when asked about why he chose Philadelphia in free agency.
“It’s definitely great to play with Andre [Drummond] again and [Paul George], but I think everybody knows in the basketball world, I think the deck looks pretty full so that was a big part of my choice and just an opportunity to try and do something special.”
Being in NBA since 2011, Jackson has crossed paths with many players. With stints in Oklahoma City, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Denver, Jackson had the opportunity to play with the likes of Drummond and George. Over time, both veterans were credited for having a positive impact on Jackson.
“That’s my brother, so it makes it easy—we’ve stayed in touch ever since our Detroit days,” Jackson said of Drummond. “He knows my highs and lows. My family is connected, so I was excited to play with Andre again. Hopefully, the connection will look good on the court.”
The Sixers will have room in the rotation for Jackson, who is coming off of an 82-game run last season with the Denver Nuggets. Spending over 20 minutes on the court nightly, Jackson averaged ten points and four assists while knocking down 36 percent of his threes.
Coming in as a playoff-tested guard, with experience of winning an NBA Championship recently with the Nuggets, Jackson will be a valuable reserve on a title-hungry Sixers team. He’ll get a chance to hunt for the second ring of his career while reuniting with players he grew close with over time.
