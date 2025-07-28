Rival Executive Gives High Praise to Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe
As a rookie joining a Philadelphia 76ers with aspirations of contending, VJ Edgecombe is under a lot of pressure to starting producing right away in his NBA career. Despite being on a rare journey for a lottery pick, one NBA executive thinks he has a chance to quickly emerge as a standout performer.
Due to their laundry list of injuries last season, the Sixers found themselves back in the NBA Draft Lottery. Things worked out in their favor, as they managed to jump up a couple spots to the No. 3 pick. After being connected to a wide range of prospects, Daryl Morey and the rest of the front office settled on Edgecombe as their latest influx of young talent.
Following Summer League, Jeremy Woo of ESPN polled executives across the league on a series of questions regarding the incoming Rookie Class. Though he didn't receive any votes for potential Rookie of the Year winning, he stood out in another category. That being who will end up being the best non-Cooper Flagg pick in the draft. While giving their thoughts on Edgecombe, one GM let out a rather bold prediction for the young guard.
"VJ might be Philly's second-best player by the end of the season, factoring in [Joel] Embiid's uncertain health," an Eastern Conference GM said. "He's that good and will thrive playing in Nick Nurse's system. "
Though his time was limited due to injury, Edgecombe showed how effective he can be with proper NBA spacing around him. This should only improve come the regular season, when he is playing beside a trio of All-Stars in Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George. If he's able to continue making defenses pay with his high-level athleticism, Edgecombe very well could emerge as Philadelphia's latest draft success.
