Several Sixers Reuniting Outside of NBA
Throughout a struggle-filled 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster saw a ton of changes.
With injuries piling up, the Sixers had no choice but to continue adding depth. It was clear that many contracts were temporary for Philadelphia throughout the past season. Now, several of their former players are going to continue their careers overseas next year.
Three of them are going to team up in Tel Aviv.
The Maccabi Sixers
NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the veteran guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. is signing a two-year deal with Mccabi Tel Aviv.
Dowtin will be joined by the Reading, Pennsylvania native Lonnie Walker IV, and the 2019 undrafted prospect out of Syracuse, Oshae Brissett.
via @TheSteinLine: It’s actually three players from last season’s Sixers who have joined Maccabi this offseason: Lonnie Walker IV, Oshae Brissett and now Jeff Dowtin on this one-plus-one deal with both sides holding a mutual option on Year 2.
Brissett’s run with the Sixers was the shortest of the bunch. After he spent multiple seasons with the Boston Celtics, Brissett played in the NBA G League with the Brooklyn Nets’ affiliate to begin his run for the season. In March, the Sixers added him on a 10-day deal.
With plenty of playing time available, Brissett picked up six appearances, where he averaged 24 minutes on the court. The veteran produced nine points per game, along with four rebounds.
As for Walker, he was just playing outside of the NBA in February. Before making his way to the Sixers, Walker was in Lithuania playing in the LKL and the EuroLeague. He was able to part ways with the team in late February, eventually joining the Sixers.
In 20 games, Walker averaged a career-high 12 points with the Sixers. He knocked down 42 percent of his shots from the field, and hit on 35 percent of his shots from three. The Sixers decided to decline Walker’s team option, which leads him back to overseas ball.
Jeff Dowtin has the most history with the Sixers out of the bunch. After he spent time with the head coach Nick Nurse on the Toronto Raptors in 2022-2023, Dowtin and Nurse reunited during the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Sixers.
Dowtin appeared in just 12 games for the Sixers during his first stretch. He produced four points per game in an average of 12 minutes of action.
Last year, Dowtin played in 41 games. He ended up posting averages of seven points, two assists, and two rebounds, while knocking down 40 percent of his shots.
