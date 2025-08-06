All 76ers

Several Sixers Reuniting Outside of NBA

Multiple former Philadelphia 76ers will play together overseas.

Justin Grasso

Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. (11) dribbles against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Throughout a struggle-filled 2024-2025 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers’ roster saw a ton of changes.

With injuries piling up, the Sixers had no choice but to continue adding depth. It was clear that many contracts were temporary for Philadelphia throughout the past season. Now, several of their former players are going to continue their careers overseas next year.

Three of them are going to team up in Tel Aviv.

The Maccabi Sixers

NBA Insider Marc Stein reported that the veteran guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. is signing a two-year deal with Mccabi Tel Aviv.

Dowtin will be joined by the Reading, Pennsylvania native Lonnie Walker IV, and the 2019 undrafted prospect out of Syracuse, Oshae Brissett.

via @TheSteinLine: It’s actually three players from last season’s Sixers who have joined Maccabi this offseason: Lonnie Walker IV, Oshae Brissett and now Jeff Dowtin on this one-plus-one deal with both sides holding a mutual option on Year 2.

Brissett’s run with the Sixers was the shortest of the bunch. After he spent multiple seasons with the Boston Celtics, Brissett played in the NBA G League with the Brooklyn Nets’ affiliate to begin his run for the season. In March, the Sixers added him on a 10-day deal.

With plenty of playing time available, Brissett picked up six appearances, where he averaged 24 minutes on the court. The veteran produced nine points per game, along with four rebounds.

As for Walker, he was just playing outside of the NBA in February. Before making his way to the Sixers, Walker was in Lithuania playing in the LKL and the EuroLeague. He was able to part ways with the team in late February, eventually joining the Sixers.

Lonnie Walker, Sixer
Apr 9, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Lonnie Walker IV (16) dribbles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

In 20 games, Walker averaged a career-high 12 points with the Sixers. He knocked down 42 percent of his shots from the field, and hit on 35 percent of his shots from three. The Sixers decided to decline Walker’s team option, which leads him back to overseas ball.

Jeff Dowtin has the most history with the Sixers out of the bunch. After he spent time with the head coach Nick Nurse on the Toronto Raptors in 2022-2023, Dowtin and Nurse reunited during the 2023-2024 NBA season with the Sixers.

Dowtin appeared in just 12 games for the Sixers during his first stretch. He produced four points per game in an average of 12 minutes of action.

Last year, Dowtin played in 41 games. He ended up posting averages of seven points, two assists, and two rebounds, while knocking down 40 percent of his shots.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News