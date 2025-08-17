Sixers Big Man Captures Summer Pro-Am Championship
Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a reunion with a former All-Star in Andre Drummond. Following an injury-ridden campaign in 2025, the veteran big man seems ready to turn things around next season.
Back in 2021, Drummond signed with the Sixers as the next notable player to take on the role of Joel Embiid's backup. He proved to be a valuable addition, anchoring the second unit while also providing quality production as a spot starter. However, his time on the roster ended up being short-lived. Drummond found himself on the move midway through the year in the trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite how things unfolded the first time around, Drummond decided to return to the Sixers following a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls. He once again took on the backup center minutes, but struggled to stay in the lineup. Drummond ended up appearing in just 40 games, averaging 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG.
Although his name popped up in trade rumors earlier this summer, he remains on the roster ahead of the 2026 campaign. Based on recent social media activity, he's been hard at work getting ready to provide a boost for the Sixers.
During the offseason, it is common for NBA players to pop up in Pro-Ams to get reps against live competition. The Sixers' big man was among those doing so and had a lot of success. Over the weekend, Drummond posted on his Instagram that his squad won the championship in the Miami Summer Pro-Am.
With the Pro-Am behind him now, Drummond can shift his focus back to the Sixers. As the team looks to return to contending status in 2026, he'll once again be tasked with a pivotal role.
When it comes to the Sixers' ability to contend in the East, Joel Embiid's health is a major factor. Among those who will be tasked with helping get the former MVP through the regular season is Drummond. That said, for him to do so, he'll also need to stay on the floor consistently.
Although Adem Bona showed a lot of promise in his rookie campaign, Drummond is expected to enter the year as the main backup option behind Embiid.
