Sixers Big Man Named 2026 Fantasy Basketball Sleeper
When the Philadelphia 76ers drafted Adem Bona in the second round of the 2024 draft, he was seen as a young prospect the team could develop behind the scenes. However, Nick Nurse ended up having to rely on him more than anyone expected.
In light of Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond spending the majority of the year on the sidelines, Bona eventually became a mainstay in Nurse's rotation. Although slightly undersized for the center position, he more than held his own with his high motor and athleticism.
Bona went on to play in 58 games as a rookie, averaging 5.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 1.2 BPG in that time. Amid his strong showing in year one, he is now viewed as a name to watch heading into the 2026 season.
Ahead of a new season, Jonas Nader of RotoWire broke down fantasy basketball sleepers for the center position. Coming off a rookie campaign where he exceeded expectations, Bona was among the players to get a mention on this list.
"Admittedly, this one is a deep sleeper. Bona has two things going for him," Nader wrote. "First off, he’s actually a sneaky good fantasy producer. Last season in 11 starts, Bona put up 14.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.5 minutes. Secondly, the health of Joel Embiid is a major question mark heading into 2025-26.
Not to mention, Embiid has played a total of 58 games over the past two seasons. The 76ers did bring back Andre Drummond for some frontcourt insurance, but I think it’s clear that Bona will enter the season as the No. 2 center on the depth chart. So if you take Bona late in drafts, you could get some mild standalone value with minutes in the teens, and a potential stud if Embiid misses time. "
Per the latest developments, Bona could start the year with a significant role in Nurse's rotation. The Sixers have reportedly floated Andre Drummond in trade talks in hopes of shedding salary. In the event the former All-Star is moved, Bona would be the primary option behind Joel Embiid at center.
Bona hasn't stopped playing competitively all summer, which should bode well for him and his development when training camp gets underway in a couple of weeks. Along with partaking in Summer League, the Sixers' big man also suited up for Turkey in EuroBasket.
