Sixers Cautious About Key Player’s Availability vs Raptors
When it comes to being healthy and available for the Philadelphia 76ers this season, Kelly Oubre has been one of the best in that category as he’s appeared in 59 of the team’s 63 games.
Unfortunately, Oubre has been dealing with a setback lately. According to the official NBA injury report, Oubre is battling a right ankle sprain heading into the Sixers’ Wednesday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors. He is questionable to play in Toronto.
On Monday night, the Sixers closed out a back-to-back set with a matchup on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Leading up to the game, Oubre was questionable. Eventually, the Sixers downgraded Oubre and sat him for the first time in a few games.
When Oubre last played on March 9 against the Utah Jazz, the veteran appeared on the court for 19 minutes. During that time, he shot 3-7 from the field to score six points. He also had two rebounds and two assists during the Sixers’ four-point win over Utah.
This season, Oubre appeared in 59 games for the Sixers. In his second season with the team, the veteran is averaging 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in nearly 35 minutes of action.
If Oubre can’t play on Wednesday, it would mark his sixth absence of the year. The Sixers are looking to get back in the winner’s column after losing four of their last five games.
In Toronto, the Raptors and the Sixers will tip at 7:30 PM ET.
