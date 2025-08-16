Sixers Celebrate Impressive NBA 2K Rank for Adem Bona
NBA 2K26 will soon hit the shelves. In the weeks leading up to the official release of the game, the 2K social media team has been rolling out ratings to promote the game.
Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona was revealed to have a solid rating in a key category, which sparked a reaction from the Sixers’ main account.
via @NBA2K: Not in their house 🚫 Your Top 10 shot blockers in #NBA2K26
Bona ranked sixth for shot-blockers in the game with a 91 rating. That ties with two Dallas Mavericks players, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively. Orlando Magic center Jonathan Isaac holds that number as well.
In front of Bona, Utah’s Walker Kessler and Portland’s Donovan Clingan hold ratings of 93. Portland Trail Blazers center Robert Williams III has a 95 rating. Oklahoma City Thunder star Chet Holmgren comes in at second with a 97 rating. Then, there’s San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama at 99, topping the list.
The fact that Bona is in the same company as those names is a great sign for the second-rounder who just wrapped up his rookie season.
Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, Bona had wrapped up a two-year run at UCLA. He appeared in 66 games, starting all but one of those matchups. Seeing the court for 25 minutes per game, Bona averaged 10 points and six rebounds over two seasons. Throughout both of his runs at UCLA, Bona averaged nearly two blocks per game.
After getting selected 41st overall by the Sixers in 2024, Bona was expected to be a deep reserve who would take up some time in the NBA G League. However, injuries in the front court called for plenty of playing time at the main level for Bona.
As a rookie, Bona appeared in 58 games for the Sixers last year. He even started in 11 of those games. Bona produced six points per game on 70 percent shooting from the field. Most of his points came from in the paint.
Beyond his scoring, Bona averaged four rebounds per game. He also blocked 1.2 shots per matchup, helping him secure his top-six NBA 2K rating in that department.
Next year, Bona will be battling it out with Andre Drummond for the minutes behind Joel Embiid when the seven-time All-Star is healthy. It’s unclear which direction the Sixers will take when Embiid’s off the court. Either way, Bona is in line to garner some decent playing time once again.
