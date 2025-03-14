Sixers Decide Paul George’s Status for Matchup vs. Pacers
Paul George’s chances of returning for the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers seemed slim this week as it was reported George is still weighing treatment options for multiple setbacks.
According to the official NBA injury report, George is indeed out against his former team on Friday night in South Philly. The injury report notes that George’s absence is due to groin soreness.
The Sixers and the Pacers will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Friday.
Throughout his first season with the Sixers, George has dealt with multiple injuries, resulting in him missing many games. His most recent setbacks included a pinkie injury and groin soreness. The former injury resulted in George missing five games starting at the end of January.
He would play through the injury throughout February, but the groin soreness is what sidelined him for five of the last six games. The last time George took the court was on March 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, he scored seven points while producing seven rebounds and six assists.
At this point, George is reportedly weighing treatment options not only for his groin injury but for his knee-related setbacks as well. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, George could underdog a “possible procedure” in the near future. So far, George is still in the consultation phase.
The Sixers have not placed a timeline on George’s return just yet. He’ll miss his fifth game in a row against Indiana on Friday. Soon, the Sixers should have a better idea of whether he’ll get a chance to return or not.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations