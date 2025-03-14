All 76ers

Sixers Decide Paul George’s Status for Matchup vs. Pacers

Will Paul George play on Friday against the Pacers?

Justin Grasso

Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Paul George’s chances of returning for the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Indiana Pacers seemed slim this week as it was reported George is still weighing treatment options for multiple setbacks.

According to the official NBA injury report, George is indeed out against his former team on Friday night in South Philly. The injury report notes that George’s absence is due to groin soreness.

The Sixers and the Pacers will tip-off at 7 PM ET on Friday.

Paul Georg
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots the ball in front of Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Throughout his first season with the Sixers, George has dealt with multiple injuries, resulting in him missing many games. His most recent setbacks included a pinkie injury and groin soreness. The former injury resulted in George missing five games starting at the end of January.

He would play through the injury throughout February, but the groin soreness is what sidelined him for five of the last six games. The last time George took the court was on March 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. At the time, he scored seven points while producing seven rebounds and six assists.

At this point, George is reportedly weighing treatment options not only for his groin injury but for his knee-related setbacks as well. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, George could underdog a “possible procedure” in the near future. So far, George is still in the consultation phase.

The Sixers have not placed a timeline on George’s return just yet. He’ll miss his fifth game in a row against Indiana on Friday. Soon, the Sixers should have a better idea of whether he’ll get a chance to return or not.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News