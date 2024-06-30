All 76ers

Sixers Developmental Standout Expected to Hit Free Agency

The Philadelphia 76ers are not expected to retain one of their two-way players, according to a report.

Justin Grasso

Oct 11, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard JD Davidson (20) dribbles against Philadelphia 76ers guard Terquavion Smith (23) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
With free agency approaching, the Philadelphia 76ers will see most of the 2023-2024 roster get a chance to field offers from other organizations.

The team’s developmental guard Terqauvion Smith is expected to join the trend as the Sixers will not extend a qualifying offer, according to Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers.

Last season, Smith entered the NBA after a two-year run at NC State. After averaging 17 points in 66 games, Smith declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. After Philly went through the two-round event without a selection, they signed a few players to fill up the two-way slots.

Smith was among that group after going undrafted.

During the Delaware Blue Coats’ season, Smith appeared in 22 games. He knocked down 42 percent of his field goals and averaged 37 percent from three. Smith produced 23 points per game, along with three rebounds, and four assists.

With the Sixers’ main roster, Smith played in 16 games. Most of his minutes came during garbage time.

The young guard showed promise during his rookie effort. Despite having limited playing time in Philadelphia, Smith made the most of his opportunities and proved to be a fearless high-volume shooter from long range.

With Smith becoming a free agent, he should find an opportunity to land in a situation more favorable for himself. Being that the Sixers view themselves as title contenders, they are on the hunt for experienced veterans, who can contribute right away.

Smith will have a chance to explore other options this offseason.

Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated's FanNation

