Sixers Fan Favorite Pokes Fun at Tyrese Maxey's Viral Mishap
Since their season came to an end, multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers have been hard at work in hopes of getting the franchise back on track in 2026. However, two teammates managed to take a slight break in the action to poke fun at one another online.
After recovering from a hand injury that sidelined him for the final stretch of the regular season, Tyrese Maxey quickly got back in the gym to begin his offseason training. Following weeks of fine-tuning his skills, the All-Star guard decided to pump the breaks for a few days.
While enjoying some offseason R&R, Maxey decided to go live on Instagram to interact with his fan base. This led to one fan favorite having fun at the star guard's expense.
Sixers forward Justin Edwards pokes fun at Tyrese Maxey during recent livestream
During his first livestream, Maxey is attempting to feed his dogs. He ends up hitting a major roadblock trying to open a can, openly admitting that he can't use a can opener. This led to him pleading to his fans asking how to properly use the hardware he has in his home.
Later in the day, Maxey decided to hop back online for another livestream. In the comment section, Justin Edwards can be found joking about the debacle regarding the can opener.
After going undrafted, Edwards found himself in an interesting situation as a rookie. Originally signed as a two-way player, he ended up landing an everyday role due to a litany of injuries. Edwards made the most of the opportunity, displaying the capabilities of being a productive two-way forward at the NBA level.
The Sixers were so impressed in what they saw from Edwards that they opted to convert him to a standard NBA contract.
In their first year as teammates, Edwards and Maxey seemed to have built a good relationship. Earlier this summer, Edwards made a trip down to Texas to spend a few days with Maxey and train.
Coming off his strong first impression with the Sixers, the hometown product will attempt to maintain an everyday role in Nick Nurse's rotation next season. As for Maxey, he'll look to get back on his upward trajectory after an injury-ridden 2025 campaign.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post