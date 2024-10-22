All 76ers

Sixers Fans’ Desired Trade Target Makes Big Decision With Pelicans

Sixers fans wanted the team to trade for Trey Murphy. The Pelicans made sure that won't happen.

Justin Grasso

Jan 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers formally met with former Virginia forward Trey Murphy at the combine. They wouldn’t get the opportunity to draft him that year, as he was taken off the board 17th overall.

After the Memphis Grizzlies made the selection, Murphy was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans. Four years later, Murphy was widely viewed as a potential trade candidate leading up to the regular season’s opening week.

Many Sixers fans took to social media to express their interest in seeing Murphy suit up for the Sixers, as he was entering the extension deadline without a new deal in place.

Trey Murphy facing the 76ers.
Mar 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) reacts against New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) in the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

76ers Fans Show Interest in Trey Murphy

@SixersBob: KJ Martin can not be traded until December 15. So let’s just enjoy the Sixers for what they are right now. I want Trey Murphy though

@All_InGoodFaith: Trey Murphy gets them over the hump

@kalebfessahaye: Ngl sixers need to get Lonzo (hopefully on a buyout) and Trey Murphy (through trade) then move TMaxey to SG, start Zo at PG, and Trey at PF

@Lotto_Rocket: Herb or trey Murphy are sixers come February lol

Murphy Makes a Critical Decision

Before his fourth season with the Pelicans, Murphy signed a notable extension. The 24-year-old plans to stick with New Orleans for years to come, as he signed a four-year deal worth $112 million.

The earliest the Pelicans could move Murphy would be on July 1, 2025. All of the 2024 offseason trade smoke surrounding Murphy’s name quickly clears ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Since 2021, Murphy has appeared in nearly 200 games for the Pelicans. In year one, he was a reserve for over 60 games, averaging just 14 minutes on the floor.

During his sophomore effort, Murphy started a career-high 65 games in 79 matchups. He spent over 30 minutes on the court throughout the year.

Last season, Murphy mostly came off the bench once again. He thrived in that role by putting up 15 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from deep. Murphy also accounted for five rebounds and two assists per game.

An extension doesn’t guarantee Murphy will be on the Pelicans through 2029, but his salary got a lot tougher to match for future trades. By next year, he’ll be making an estimated $25 million. That number will rise as the seasons pass.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News