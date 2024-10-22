Sixers Fans’ Desired Trade Target Makes Big Decision With Pelicans
Leading up to the 2021 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers formally met with former Virginia forward Trey Murphy at the combine. They wouldn’t get the opportunity to draft him that year, as he was taken off the board 17th overall.
After the Memphis Grizzlies made the selection, Murphy was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans. Four years later, Murphy was widely viewed as a potential trade candidate leading up to the regular season’s opening week.
Many Sixers fans took to social media to express their interest in seeing Murphy suit up for the Sixers, as he was entering the extension deadline without a new deal in place.
76ers Fans Show Interest in Trey Murphy
@SixersBob: KJ Martin can not be traded until December 15. So let’s just enjoy the Sixers for what they are right now. I want Trey Murphy though
@All_InGoodFaith: Trey Murphy gets them over the hump
@kalebfessahaye: Ngl sixers need to get Lonzo (hopefully on a buyout) and Trey Murphy (through trade) then move TMaxey to SG, start Zo at PG, and Trey at PF
@Lotto_Rocket: Herb or trey Murphy are sixers come February lol
Murphy Makes a Critical Decision
Before his fourth season with the Pelicans, Murphy signed a notable extension. The 24-year-old plans to stick with New Orleans for years to come, as he signed a four-year deal worth $112 million.
The earliest the Pelicans could move Murphy would be on July 1, 2025. All of the 2024 offseason trade smoke surrounding Murphy’s name quickly clears ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
Since 2021, Murphy has appeared in nearly 200 games for the Pelicans. In year one, he was a reserve for over 60 games, averaging just 14 minutes on the floor.
During his sophomore effort, Murphy started a career-high 65 games in 79 matchups. He spent over 30 minutes on the court throughout the year.
Last season, Murphy mostly came off the bench once again. He thrived in that role by putting up 15 points per game on 44 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from deep. Murphy also accounted for five rebounds and two assists per game.
An extension doesn’t guarantee Murphy will be on the Pelicans through 2029, but his salary got a lot tougher to match for future trades. By next year, he’ll be making an estimated $25 million. That number will rise as the seasons pass.