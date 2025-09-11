Sixers Forward Sounds Off on Fanbase Amid Trade Rumors
After being a last-second addition for the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the 2024 season, Kelly Oubre emerged as a fan favorite for his passionate style of play. However, ahead of what will be his third season with the franchise, he feels the relationship between him and the fanbase has changed.
Through his first two years with the team, Oubre has been a solid addition to the supporting cast. He's provided a nice scoring punch outside of the star trios, averaging 15.3 PPG across 128 appearances. Oubre was also one of the few players last season to stay on the floor consistently, playing in 60 games.
Although Oubre has proven to be a viable two-way forward, the veteran is bracing for a potential change of scenery ahead of the 2026 campaign.
In recent weeks, Oubre has started to see his name pop up in trade rumors. The Sixers have reportedly been surveying the market for both him and center Andre Drummond.
As these developments continue to surface, Oubre weighed in on where he is at mentally with the situation. He recently commented on an Instagram post discussing his trade rumors, stating that his once-strong bond with the fanbase has started to become one-sided.
"I love Philly, but the love doesn’t seem to be reciprocated. What happened to this place," Oubre wrote. "And for those saying I’m garbage because my 3% went down. $till put up numbers and I’d $Till cook you. I played through finger surgery’s on my (left hand) thumb and pinky for three years, but $Till put my soul in this shit. That’s one thing only GOD can take from me. Hope to see y’all $oon. Godspeed."
The Sixers could want to part with Oubre for various reasons, with financials likely being a driving force. Shedding his salary would create a little more flexibility, which could help the front office work out an agreement with Quentin Grimes.
Another thing of note is the Sixers' youth movement. Last season, numerous young talents showed they are capable of taking on more. With more players in need of time to develop joining the mix, playing time needs to be cleared up for them.
Only time will tell if the Sixers are able to work out a deal for Oubre or if the journeyman forward will open the year on the roster.
