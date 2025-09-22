Daryl Morey Boasts About Tyrese Maxey's Leadership for Sixers
Since being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020, Tyrese Maxey has had a slow but steady rise to prominence. Now an established star in the league, he is growing in other areas as he solidifies himself as a pillar for the franchise.
After being a late first-round pick, Maxey found himself in a limited role as a rookie under Doc Rivers. As he impressed with each opportunity to play, he found himself on the floor longer and more often.
The Ben Simmons saga allowed him to play extended minutes at point guard, where he showed he had the potential to be a dynamic talent at the position. Since then, he's made the leap to an All-Star caliber player.
Though he battled injuries throughout the year, it didn't stop Maxey from continuing to increase his production. Across 52 appearances last season, the Sixers star averaged 26.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.1 APG, and 1.8 SPG.
Now fully recovered from the hand and finger injuries that limited him towards the end of the 2025 campaign, Maxey has been hard at work all summer perfecting his craft. That said, when recently discussing the guard, Daryl Morey opened up on how he's managed to grow more than just from an on-court perspective.
Over the weekend, Morey hosted an event for longtime NBA forward Shane Battier's Take Charge Foundation. During the festivities, he talked briefly about the Sixers ahead of the upcoming season.
When it came to Maxey, the Sixers executive had nothing but good things to say about the strides he's made as a leader.
“He’s really stepped up into a big leadership role as he has in the past, but I could see him even becoming a more out front leader of the team this year,” Maxey.
Earlier this summer, Maxey displayed his leadership by taking one of his younger teammates under his wing. Following an impressive rookie campaign that began on a two-way contract, Justin Edwards spent some time with Maxey in Texas to partake in some offseason training.
While Joel Embiid and Paul George might be older and more established stars, Maxey embracing a leadership role on the Sixers is crucial for the team long-term. Seeing that he'll likely be in the lineup the most, he needs to be someone the group can rally behind as they look to get the franchise back on track.
