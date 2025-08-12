Sixers Guard Identified as Top Game Closer in NBA
One of the biggest honors for an NBA player is taking the final shot when the game is on the line. With major roster shifts this season, like Luka Doncic’s trade to the Los Angeles Lakers and Cooper Flagg joining the Dallas Mavericks, the role of “closer” has shifted for many teams.
Who Takes Last Shot For Philadelphia 76ers?
Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz ranked which player should take the last shot for every team next season. Swartz chose Tyrese Maxey for the Philadelphia 76ers.
“With apologies to former MVP Joel Embiid and nine-time All-Star Paul George, this is Tyrese Maxey's team in Philadelphia now.”
“The Sixers' star guard averaged more fourth-quarter points than players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and others and has showcased in the toughest environments that no moment is too big.”
“With Embiid and George likely limited again this season, Maxey is the key for Philly returning to the playoffs.”
Last season, Maxey averaged 26.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.3 rebounds over 52 games. He averaged 7.1 points in the fourth quarter, making him the leading fourth-quarter scorer on the 76ers and sixth overall in the NBA.
NBA's Top Fourth-Quarter Scorer
The leader for most fourth-quarter points averaged in the NBA last season belongs to LaMelo Ball. Swartz selected him as the closing player for the Charlotte Hornets.
“No player in the NBA averaged more points per game in the fourth quarter than LaMelo Ball last season.”
“It's safe to say the Charlotte Hornets will again be relying on their star point guard to take the final shot.”
“Ball simply does not care if he's open or not when the shot clock is winding down. He's getting that thing up there, often in seemingly impossible situations. Only Cam Thomas had a higher fourth-quarter usage rate than Ball's 35.5 percent last season.”
“The Hornets desperately need a healthy(ish) season from Ball if they want any hope of chasing the playoffs, even in a weakened East. His late-game heroics are a major reason why.”
Like Ball, Maxey is the top contributor on a team that fell far short of making the playoffs. With Joel Embiid and Paul George both dealing with injuries, it’s expected that Maxey will arise as a de facto captain for the 76ers.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post