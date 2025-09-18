Sixers Officially Unveil Allen Iverson Era-Themed Court Design
For the past two decades, one thing Philadelphia 76ers fans have clamored for is a throwback jersey honoring the Allen Iverson-era style. It took some time, but it appears the wish is finally being granted.
Over the past year, the Sixers have teased bringing back these iconic uniforms on countless occasions. Fans were in a frenzy earlier this summer when photos were leaked online of a court design on par with the 2000s look.
Now, a little over a month away from the start of the regular season, the organization has put an end to the suspense.
The 2025-26 season will be a big one for the Sixers for various reasons. For starters, the team will be aiming to get back on track after falling way short of expectations last year. Also, one of the greatest teams in the franchise's history will be honored across an array of games.
This upcoming season will mark 25 years since Allen Iverson led the Sixers to the NBA Finals before falling short against Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and the LA Lakers.
On Thursday morning, the Sixers put out a social media post that instantly sent the fanbase into a frenzy. They officially unveiled what the Iverson-era themed court design will look like.
Fans are going to have plenty of opportunities to see this court in person, as the Sixers will likely use it 14 times during their year-long celebration of the '01 team.
Here are the full list of games when the court will likely be used:
- November 8th vs. Toronto Raptors
- November 9th vs. Detroit Pistons
- November 23rd vs. Miami Heat
- December 4th vs. Golden State Warriors
- December 7th vs. LA Lakers
- December 20th vs. Dallas Mavericks
- December 23rd vs. Brooklyn Nets
- January 24th vs. New York Knicks
- January 31st vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- February 11th vs. New York Knicks
- March 3rd vs. San Antonio Spurs
- March 4th vs. Utah Jazz
- March 23rd vs. OKC Thunder
- April 12th vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Along with the court design, the franchise plans to run special promotions and honor multiple members of the team to properly commemorate their impressive feat 25 years ago.
