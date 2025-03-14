All 76ers

Sixers Hint at Possible Absence for Kelly Oubre vs Pacers

Kelly Oubre has been added to the Sixers' injury report against the Pacers.

Justin Grasso

Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Heading into Friday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers, the Philadelphia 76ers have another loaded-up injury report that continues to grow as the veteran forward Kelly Oubre was a later addition.

When the Sixers initially submitted the report on Thursday night, Oubre was not listed. As he deals with a lingering knee issue diagnosed as a sprain, Oubre has been downgraded to questionable for Friday’s action against Indiana.

The Sixers and the Pacers are slated for a 7 PM ET tip.

This season, Oubre has been one of the most consistent Sixers when it comes to availability. When the veteran suited up to play 25 minutes against the Toronto Raptors on March 12, Oubre appeared in his 60th game of the year. He has just five absences to his name this season.

In those 60 games he played, Oubre started 57 of them and averaged 35 minutes of playing time. He’s been posting averages of 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game.

Kelly Oubr
Jan 18, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Oubre’s production has mirrored his first season in Philadelphia, with more efficient shooting included. When he first joined the Sixers last year, Oubre’s contract was viewed as one of the best values in the NBA. He inked a one-year deal around the veteran’s minimum. Oubre was a consistent contributor and earned a full-time starting role throughout the regular season and the playoffs.

Over the offseason, Oubre hit the free agency market. He signed a two-year deal with the Sixers worth a reported $16.3 million. The second season is a player option. Oubre will have until late June to decide if he’ll return to Philly for $8.3 million or hit the free agency market once again.

For now, Oubre is focused on the season at hand. The Sixers are sandwiched between the NBA Play-In Tournament and their top-six protected first-round selection. Losing Oubre for Friday’s action would certainly affect Philly’s chances of chasing the Chicago Bulls’ spot in the Play-In.

