Sixers’ Home Arena Officially Renamed, Set For Upgrades
On Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers’ home arena officially changed its name from the Wells Fargo Center to the Xfinity Mobile Arena. The new naming rights agreement with Comcast Spector is contracted to last through 2031.
What To Expect
In addition to the name change, the Xfinity Mobile Arena will upgrade its Wifi network using newly implemented technology. Within the coming weeks, fans will be able to connect to Xfinity’s complimentary service from the building and surrounding parking lots. Also, Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers will have access to premium in-venue speeds.
“The strength of our partnership with Comcast and Xfinity Mobile is a shared vision of leveraging technology and innovation to create lasting memories for our fans at games, concerts, and live events. The incredible investments Xfinity Mobile has committed will allow our fans to stay connected and share every shot, dunk, and celebration,” said Tad Brown, CEO of HBSE and the Philadelphia 76ers. "We can't wait to welcome our fans back to Xfinity Mobile Arena soon as we have some fun things planned for them this season."
The Xfinity Mobile Arena has been known by four different names since opening in 1996. In addition to serving as a home arena for the 76ers, other notable tenants include the Philadelphia Flyers and Villanova Wildcats. It has a capacity of 21,000 people for basketball games.
While the new name won’t have a significant impact on the 76ers’ on-court action, it signifies a new chapter in the team’s history. After ending the 2024-2025 season with an abysmal 24-58 record, a fresh look might help foster a positive environment.
The Future
When the NBA season starts next month, the 76ers will be led by a core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Depending on the injury report, Philadelphia could realistically make a deep playoff push or have another year in the draft lottery.
The biggest storyline for the franchise is Embiid’s career trajectory. Despite averaging a productive 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game, the 31-year-old was limited to 19 appearances. Ongoing knee injuries may hurt the one-time MVP’s production or force him to retire earlier than expected.
Looking further into the future, the Xfinity Mobile Arena will be replaced by a new $1.3 billion privately financed arena in 2031. The building is then expected to be demolished after standing for 35 years. Until then, the 76ers have plenty of games to play in a familiar home.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post