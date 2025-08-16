Sixers’ Joel Embiid Named Top 20 NBA Center of All Time
Last week, Hoops Hype released a list of the 20 greatest NBA centers of all time. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is ranked at No. 17 on the list.
“On a per-minute basis, few players in NBA history produce as much statistically as Joel Embiid. Just check this out:”
“When ready to go, he's one of the most unstoppable big men ever, thanks to his massive frame, mobility, and deep bag.”
“The problem with him is that he doesn't play that many minutes, considering he misses a lot of time due to health reasons regularly. Plus, his track record in the playoffs is spotty as well. If he manages to stay in shape and healthy and gets the Sixers to make deep runs in the postseason, he could move up in this ranking.”
- Top accolades: One MVP, five All-NBA selections, seven All-Stars, three All-Defensive 2nd Team selections, one Olympic gold medal
- Regular season ranking: 178th in blocks, 258th in points, 285th in rebounds
- Playoffs ranking: 77th in blocks, 131st in rebounds, 136th in points, 293rd in assists, 329th in steals
As suggested, Embiid is a generationally talented center that has been limited by injuries. At 31 years old, it's presumed there are still plenty of seasons left in his career.
Who is the GOAT Center?
Hoops Hype named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the greatest center of all time.
“Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dominated for almost two decades thanks to his skyhook shot and overall greatness as a scorer, rebounder and shot-blocker. The longevity argument is strong with Abdul-Jabbar, as the all-time big man won his two Finals MVP awards 14 years apart, first in 1971 and then again in 1985. Most players’ careers don’t last anywhere near that long, yet Kareem was dominating at the highest level for that long.”
- Top accolades: Six NBA titles, two Finals MVPs, six MVPs, 10 All-NBA 1st Team selections, 19 All-Stars, five All-Defensive 1st Team selections
- Regular season ranking: 2nd in points, 3rd in blocks and rebounds, 50th in assists, 112th in steals
- Playoffs ranking: 2nd in blocks, 3rd in points, 6th in rebounds, 32nd in assists, 36th in steals
It’s likely that Embiid will never pass Abdul-Jabbar’s impact on the court due to the Los Angeles Laker legend’s impressive longevity. With Nikola Jokic being the only active NBA player higher on the list, however, it's probable that the Cameroon native will surpass many legendary names by the time he announces his retirement from basketball.
