Sixers' Johni Broome Highlights Physical Change Made in Offseason
The NBA offseason can be used to take some time off from the sport of basketball and recharge a player's battery after what could have been quite the taxing season. On the flip side, the offseason can be months of preparation for the campaign that lies ahead, whether that entails a player adding something to their skillset, tweaking their form, or even making changes to their body.
The latter of which was the case for Philadelphia 76ers' rookie Johni Broome, who recently talked to the media about the changes he made to his body during the offseason ahead of his first year in the NBA, highlighting his weight loss as the biggest thing, as he dropped a few pounds.
"[Have you slimmed down a little bit since the draft?] I have," Broome explained to the media on Thursday afternoon. "[How much do you weigh right now?] Like 244,245,246, [How much were you before the draft?], like 251,252."
Broome was selected with the fifth pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft, as he finished up his senior year at Auburn University, in which he averaged 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. The former Tiger explained the inspiration behind dropping weight ahead of his rookie campaign, stating that it had to do with his conditioning and injury proneness, attributing some of the weight loss to healthier eating habits.
"I think it was, I was doing a lot of injuries in college, so my conditioning wasn't really like ever able to condition," Broome stated. "So I think by pre-draft, I just wanted to get in better shape, push my condition a little bit better, that just kind of happened by you know, eating better and slimming down."
How has Broome looked at the NBA level so far?
While the NBA regular season has yet to start, Broome has had several opportunities to prove himself since he was drafted by the Sixers. Across his seven appearances in the NBA Summer League, Broome would manage to average 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
While the Summer League pitted Broome against other prospects trying to prove their worth to the NBA, the two preseason matches against the New York Knicks would see Broome go against actual veterans of the game. In the two matches of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games, Broome averaged 5.5 points and four rebounds per game.
The next opportunity Broome will have to prove himself will come on Friday night, when the Sixers take on the Orlando Magic.
