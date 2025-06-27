Sixers' Justin Edwards Headed Towards New Contract
Last season saw the Philadelphia 76ers struggle with numerous injuries to several of their bigger-name players, including the likes of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, among others. Given the void of court time left by the injured trio, Nick Nurse was forced to use all of his options, which included rookie Justin Edwards.
Edwards went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft before being picked up by his hometown team on a two-way contract, which would see him initially split time between Philadelphia and their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. However, due to his efforts in Wilmington as well on the big stage, Edwards found his contract converted from a two-way to a regular contract, which had the 2025-26 season down to a team option.
This would initially mean that the Philadelphia front office could decide on Edwards' future in the franchise, and they've apparently made their move. As reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, the Sixers are set to decline the team option for the upcoming season, in favor of offering the 21-year-old a new three-year deal.
Charania would later go on to report that the contract will consist of two guaranteed years, with his salary for the 2025-26 campaign being $2 million. All of this comes ahead of the free agency window opening up on June 30, which could've seen the Philadelphia native as a hot commodity, given his 10.1 points per game in his rookie season, doing so on 45.5 percent accuracy from the field.
