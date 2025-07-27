All 76ers

Sixers Landed ‘Heist’ With NBA Offseason Addition

A recent roundup of NBA offseason grades suggested the Sixers landed a "heist."

Justin Grasso

Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) gestures during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
When it comes to NBA offseason grades, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t seem to fare super well, according to Bleacher Report’s recent roundup.

With a “C” grade, the publication believes the Sixers did just OK. However, two moves were praised, with the addition of the forward Jabari Walker getting considered a “heist” this offseason.

Philadelphia added Walker on a two-way contract. The 22-year-old joins the Sixers after spending the past three years with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was hardly a starter, but Walker appeared in 188 games with the Blazers since landing on their team as a second-round selection out of Colorado.

Jabari Walker, Sixer
Apr 9, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Micah Potter (25) is boxed out beneath the basket by Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) and forward Jabari Walker (34) in the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images / Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

A Look at Walker’s Portland Tenure

As a rookie, Walker came off the bench for 56 games. He saw the court for 11 minutes per game, averaging four points and two rebounds.

Walker’s sophomore effort included a career-high 72 appearances on the floor, for an average of 24 minutes per night. With more playing time came more production. Walker put up nine points per game, along with seven rebounds.

Last year, Walker made 60 appearances. His minutes were cut back down to an average of 13. However, his production didn’t take a massive hit. Walker averaged five points and four rebounds. He shot the ball at a career-best clip, knocking down 52 percent of his field goals and hitting on 39 percent of his threes.

Jabari Walker, 76er
Apr 6, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Jabari Walker (34) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

A Big Opportunity in Philly

The Sixers went with a bit of a youth movement this summer. While they still have the same star core in place and will reunite with multiple veterans, younger players will land more opportunities to play this season, even when the team is healthy.

Considering Walker is experienced, he should have a big opportunity this offseason to win Nick Nurse over.

The Sixers have a lot of question marks at the forward position, especially with Guerschon Yabusele leaving for the New York Knicks.

While Walker’s deal is a two-way contract, which places the Delaware Blue Coats in the picture, last season proved that if you can play, you’ll get an opportunity if the minutes are available. In a sense, Walker is proven. The Sixers just need to see he’s the right fit.

It was a quiet season for the Sixers, who are keeping a very similar roster, but they can at least feel good about taking on the praise of landing Walker.

Published
