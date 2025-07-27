Sixers Landed ‘Heist’ With NBA Offseason Addition
When it comes to NBA offseason grades, the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t seem to fare super well, according to Bleacher Report’s recent roundup.
With a “C” grade, the publication believes the Sixers did just OK. However, two moves were praised, with the addition of the forward Jabari Walker getting considered a “heist” this offseason.
Philadelphia added Walker on a two-way contract. The 22-year-old joins the Sixers after spending the past three years with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was hardly a starter, but Walker appeared in 188 games with the Blazers since landing on their team as a second-round selection out of Colorado.
A Look at Walker’s Portland Tenure
As a rookie, Walker came off the bench for 56 games. He saw the court for 11 minutes per game, averaging four points and two rebounds.
Walker’s sophomore effort included a career-high 72 appearances on the floor, for an average of 24 minutes per night. With more playing time came more production. Walker put up nine points per game, along with seven rebounds.
Last year, Walker made 60 appearances. His minutes were cut back down to an average of 13. However, his production didn’t take a massive hit. Walker averaged five points and four rebounds. He shot the ball at a career-best clip, knocking down 52 percent of his field goals and hitting on 39 percent of his threes.
A Big Opportunity in Philly
The Sixers went with a bit of a youth movement this summer. While they still have the same star core in place and will reunite with multiple veterans, younger players will land more opportunities to play this season, even when the team is healthy.
Considering Walker is experienced, he should have a big opportunity this offseason to win Nick Nurse over.
The Sixers have a lot of question marks at the forward position, especially with Guerschon Yabusele leaving for the New York Knicks.
While Walker’s deal is a two-way contract, which places the Delaware Blue Coats in the picture, last season proved that if you can play, you’ll get an opportunity if the minutes are available. In a sense, Walker is proven. The Sixers just need to see he’s the right fit.
It was a quiet season for the Sixers, who are keeping a very similar roster, but they can at least feel good about taking on the praise of landing Walker.
