Sixers Legend Grants Carmelo Anthony’s Request
Carmelo Anthony’s plan to have Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade present for him at his Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction is coming to life, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.
via @IanBegley: Carmelo Anthony selected Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson as presenters for his upcoming induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Dwight Howard selected Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing to be among the group of people presenting him, the HOF announced
Anthony revealed those plans during a public conversation with 76ers forward Paul George on ‘Podcast P.’
“AI impacted my whole professional career. We all know the impact that AI had on us. We can relate to that. Product of environments and still going out there doing what you do. Also, you got my brother D.Wade who’s in there. You got to be right there, you know what I’m saying?” Anthony said.
In addition to Wade and Iverson, Anthony wanted to have the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan share the stage with them. So far, there hasn’t been any word on Jordan’s availability for the event.
“I was inspired by MJ,” said Anthony. … “I’m going to try and do all three. You only get in there once … My life was impacted by more than one person, so, I need three.”
It’s no surprise Iverson was willing to agree to Anthony’s request. Not only were the two former NBA All-Stars teammates at one point, but Iverson has developed a reputation as being one of the most supportive legends since stepping away from the game.
Frequently, the former Sixers superstar is seen rooting for the players that have come after him. It’s always love and support from Iverson when it comes to the newer generations.
Anthony entered the league in 2003. At that time, Iverson was already starring for the 76ers.
During the 2006-2007 NBA season, the Sixers traded Iverson to the Denver Nuggets. The star shooting guard shared the court with Anthony, and they went through two playoff runs together. Neither made it past the first round.
Like Iverson, Anthony wrapped up his career without an NBA Championship to show for. Despite not winning a title, Anthony had a decorated resume, which includes 10 All-Star appearances, six All-NBA nods, and a scoring champion honor in 2013.
Anthony called it a career with over 28,000 points, 3,000 assists, and 7,800 rebounds. He was already named a Top 75 player in NBA history. Now, he’s headed to the Hall of Fame officially.
