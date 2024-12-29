Sixers News: Andre Drummond's Status vs Utah Jazz Revealed
After being caught up in a bizarre scenario where he was ejected and then un-ejected, Philadelphia 76ers big man Andre Drummond still had an early exit on Monday night. The former All-Star suffered a toe contusion that has become a bit of a nagging injury.
Following his early exit against the San Antonio Spurs, Drummond was questionable against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. He ended up being ruled out, leading Guerschon Yabusele to man the center minutes behind Joel Embiid.
As the Sixers prepare for their matchup with the Jazz, they will be without Drummond. He was still on the injury report for Saturday's matchup, but was listed as probable. Despite the positive listing, he has officially been ruled out for a second straight game.
Since returning to the Sixers, Drummond has provided quality minutes in Nurse's rotation behind the former MVP. Across 24 games, he is averaging 6.9 PPG and 8.0 RPG while playing around 19 minutes a night.
Being without Drummond against the Jazz is a tough situation, as they are going to need all the frontcourt help they can get. Utah deploys one of the bigger lineups in the league with guys like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler at their disposal.
With Drummond out of action, the Sixers will once again call on Yabusele to provide quality minutes at center instead of power forward. Despite being undersized for the position, he's shown he's capable of being able to hold his own in the frontcourt from a physical standpoint.
Sixers-Jazz is set to tip-off at 9:30 pm Eastern Time.