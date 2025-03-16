All 76ers

Sixers Officially Announce Roster Move Before Mavericks Matchup

Chuma Okeke is officially returning to the Sixers before they take on the Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Chuma Okeke (18) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Chuma Okeke (18) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Heading into their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers announced a new roster move. According to Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, the Sixers have inked Chuma Okeke to a 10-day contract.

The former first-round pick re-joins the Sixers after having a small stint with the team back in February. At the time, Okeke was spending time with the New York Knicks’ NBA G League affiliate in Westchester. He got a call-up for a 10-day deal in Philly.

During that stretch, Okeke appeared in just one game for two minutes. Once his deal expired, Okeke returned to the G League to continue competing for Westchester. One month later, he’s back with the Sixers to embark on a long road trip.

At this point in the year, the Sixers are consistently battling a long injury report. As a result, Okeke could get a better shot at showcasing his skills on a main roster once again. The veteran brings 190 games of experience and even 55 starts. Over his career, Okeke has averaged six points and four rebounds while shooting 32 percent from three.

Okeke becomes the second 10-day addition for the Sixers this week. Ahead of the matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, the Sixers brought in the former Boston Celtics veteran Oshae Brissett. With a shorthanded lineup, the Sixers rolled out Brissett for over 20 minutes against Indiana.

Okeke could be in a similar boat on Sunday. The Sixers will miss Joel Embiid, Eric Gordon, Jared McCain, Lonnie Walker, Kelly Oubre, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Paul George, Andre Drummond, and Adem Bona against the Mavericks in Dallas.

The two teams are slated for a 1 PM ET tip.

