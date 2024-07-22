Sixers Officially Announce Roster Move With Rookie Center
Following the 2024 NBA Summer League out in Las Vegas, the Philadelphia 76ers made a signing official.
The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, announced that the rookie center Adem Bona has been signed to a deal. The second-rounder lands a standard contract ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
After entering the last season without a rookie on the roster, the Sixers picked up two promising prospects through the 2024 NBA Draft last month. Despite the countless rumors about the possibility of the Sixers trading their first-round selection, the team held on and took Duke’s Jared McCain 16th overall.
When they went back on the clock at No. 41, the Sixers picked up UCLA’s Adem Bona.
The big man enters the NBA with two NCAA seasons on his resume. He was a full-time starter right away, averaging 23 minutes during his freshman effort. Bona averaged 68 percent from the field, producing eight points per game for the Bruins.
Last year, the sophomore center saw a slight increase in playing time. More minutes meant more production. Throughout the year, Bona produced 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks per game. He averaged 59 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free throw line.
While it’s typical for a team to offer two-way deals to late picks, Bona received a better investment from Philadelphia’s front office. Last week, it was reported that the rookie center was landing a four-year commitment from the Sixers. He could make a reported $8 million over that stretch.
Bona became the fourth center to get selected by Daryl Morey’s front office. In 2020, Paul Reed was the first, coming to the Sixers 58th overall out of DePaul. The following year, the Sixers double-dipped on bigs in the second round, taking Filip Petrusev out of Gonzaga before calling on Charles Bassey out of Western Kentucky two picks later.
Reed started his Philly journey off with a two-way contract, which was converted into a standard deal. When the initial deal ran out, Reed landed a matched three-year offer sheet worth over $20 million. While he won’t make the final two years of the contract in Philadelphia, the former second-round pick will continue his run with the Detroit Pistons.
As for Petrusev, his NBA days were very limited. He started his career as a Euro stash. After debuting for the Sixers two seasons later, Petrusev was traded to the LA Clippers. He was then flipped to the Sacramento Kings, who then waived him.
Bona starts his career on a path similar to Bassey’s. Unlike Petrusev, Bassey stuck with the Sixers on a standard deal through his rookie campaign. Playing time on the main roster was limited, but he was there as a reserve if needed. Unfortunately, Bassey didn’t make the final cut with the Sixers ahead of year two. These days, Bassey is under contract with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Sixers hope to find a long-term contributor in Bona. Playing time might be hard to come by in year one, as he’s behind a strong five spot with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, but the former UCLA center will be waiting in the wings, ready for his opportunity.
