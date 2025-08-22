Sixers Part With Jared McCain in Recent NBA Mock Trade
Due to a laundry list of injuries, there weren't many positive storylines for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. However, one of their brief bright spots was the play of Jared McCain.
Following an impressive freshman campaign at Duke, the Sixers nabbed McCain with the 16th pick in the 2024 draft. Placed behind numerous veterans on the depth chart, there was no clear path to playing time when the season got underway.
This quickly changed, as McCain found himself thrust into the everyday rotation as the injuries started to pile up. He made the most of his opportunity, quickly showing he can be a long-term asset to the franchise.
Early on in the season, McCain looked like he could make a run at Rookie of the Year. He strung together an impressive stretch of performances, but things ended up coming to a screeching halt when he sustained a season-ending knee injury against the Indiana Pacers.
Sixers ship Jared McCain to the Sacramento Kings in a recent mock trade
Following his noteworthy play last season, McCain has proven to be a valuable piece as an effective two-way guard on a team-friendly deal. In the event the front office wanted to swing a big trade, he is a player who could make any offer more enticing.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the people at Bleacher Report put together hypothetical deals for some of the top trade chips across the league. One of the frameworks saw the Sixers sending McCain and Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Sacramento Kings for Keegan Murray.
Murray set the rookie record with 206 made triples, has been a durable three-year starter and would give the Sixers some badly needed three-and-D support alongside (or as a replacement for an injured) Paul George.
Meanwhile, the Kings can't feel good about an offense run by some combination of Dennis Schroder and free-agent target Russell Westbrook. Murray is a favored son in Sacramento, but he's approaching restricted free agency and makes more sense on the Sixers' roster.
While Murray provides a complementary skill set on the wing, the Sixers shouldn't be in any rush to move on from McCain. Based on how he looked as a rookie, they should gather a larger sample size before making such a drastic decision.
Height concerns aside, McCain showed flashes of being a key backcourt piece for the Sixers for years to come. They shouldn't part with such a promising (and cost-effective) talent after just half a season's worth of play.
