Sixers Promote G-League Head Coach to NBA Role
As the NBA season rapidly approaches, teams around the association are starting to make some of their final roster moves before their respective training camps and preseason fixtures. Just as it applies to their rosters, it also applies to their coaching staff, which could be seen with the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Wednesday, it was reported by HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto that the Sixers were promoting Mike Longabardi to an assistant coaching role among Nick Nurse’s staff.
The move comes after what was a long offseason for Longabardi and the Delaware Blue Coats, the Sixers’ G League affiliate, whom he managed for two seasons.
Longabardi’s time in the G League
Longabardi was brought in to manage the Blue Coats after the departure of Coby Karl, who got promoted to a role in Philadelphia on the heels of a G League championship with Delaware in 2023.
His first season in Delaware wouldn’t end in the finals, but rather the conference semifinals, after what was a rocky end to the season, as the Blue Coats finished in the sixth spot with a record of 19-15. This roster would include some notable talents such as Ricky Council IV, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Darius Bazley, and Terquavion Smith, amongst others.
Things would only go down from there, as the Blue Coats failed to qualify for the playoffs in the 2024-25 season, finishing with a record of 14-20. Their lackluster performance could be pinned on a few things: consistent roster turnover, the continuous loss of their two-way stars, or their rough defensive rating on the court.
Does Longabardi have experience in the NBA?
His role with the Sixers won’t be Longabardi’s first opportunity on an NBA team, having been a part of the Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Cleveland Cavaliers, having won his second NBA championship in 2016, with his first coming with the aforementioned Celtics in 2008.
Another note that’s worth pointing out is that Longabardi was promoted to the defensive coordinator position on the Celtics later on in his tenure at the organization, showing that he’s able to do more than be just an assistant coach for a team.
