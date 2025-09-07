All 76ers

Sixers Receive Shaky Grade for 2025 Title Chances

The Philadelphia 76ers finished with a 24-58 record last season.

Eric Jay Santos

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

With training camp approaching at the end of the month, the majority of roster moves have been made for this offseason. Looking ahead to next season, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz assigned a grade to every NBA team’s championship chances. 

The Philadelphia 76ers were assigned a C rating. This grade indicates that they could clinch a playoff spot but are likely not championship contenders. 

Lacking Frontcourt

Joel Embiid and Paul George teamed together for only 18 games last season due to injuries. Aside from health concerns, Swartz expressed concern with the 76ers lack of depth at the power forward position. 

“There's no true power forward to place between Joel Embiid and Paul George when (if) both are on the floor together. Guerschon Yabusele, one of the lone bright spots of last season, left in free agency to sign with the New York Knicks.”

Paul Georg
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) looks on against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Though George was designated as a power forward for the 76ers last season, the nine-time All Star has been a small forward for the majority of his playing career. Philadelphia’s other power forwards include Kelly Oubre Jr., Justin Edwards, Trendon Watford, and Jabari Walker. 

Between the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers are set with a solid guard depth. Swartz believes this strength may lead to an imbalance on the court.

“There's a lot of guards on this roster (Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, etc) and not a lot of frontcourt talent to balance things out… We can't rule out the possibility of a title if everyone is healthy come April, although those odds are extremely slim.”

Outlook

Barring injuries, the core of Embiid, George, and Maxey have the potential to lead the 76ers to an NBA championship. All three players have earned All-Star selections within the past two years. 

Tyrese Maxe
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As suggested by Swartz, frontcourt depth seems to be Philadelphia’s main weakness, especially if Embiid or George faces another season-altering injury. Other Eastern Conference teams, like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, are expected to fall in the standings due to injuries. 

The 76ers’ fate will likely boil down to Embiid’s production. If the one-time MVP is healthy and performing well for the majority of next season, there’s a strong chance that Philadelphia will be returning to the playoffs.

More 76ers on SI

Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media

VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision

Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid

Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post

VJ Edgecombe Discusses His Return to Action

Published
Eric Jay Santos
ERIC JAY SANTOS

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

Home/News