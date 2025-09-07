Sixers Receive Shaky Grade for 2025 Title Chances
With training camp approaching at the end of the month, the majority of roster moves have been made for this offseason. Looking ahead to next season, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz assigned a grade to every NBA team’s championship chances.
The Philadelphia 76ers were assigned a C rating. This grade indicates that they could clinch a playoff spot but are likely not championship contenders.
Lacking Frontcourt
Joel Embiid and Paul George teamed together for only 18 games last season due to injuries. Aside from health concerns, Swartz expressed concern with the 76ers lack of depth at the power forward position.
“There's no true power forward to place between Joel Embiid and Paul George when (if) both are on the floor together. Guerschon Yabusele, one of the lone bright spots of last season, left in free agency to sign with the New York Knicks.”
Though George was designated as a power forward for the 76ers last season, the nine-time All Star has been a small forward for the majority of his playing career. Philadelphia’s other power forwards include Kelly Oubre Jr., Justin Edwards, Trendon Watford, and Jabari Walker.
Between the likes of Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, and VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers are set with a solid guard depth. Swartz believes this strength may lead to an imbalance on the court.
“There's a lot of guards on this roster (Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry, etc) and not a lot of frontcourt talent to balance things out… We can't rule out the possibility of a title if everyone is healthy come April, although those odds are extremely slim.”
Outlook
Barring injuries, the core of Embiid, George, and Maxey have the potential to lead the 76ers to an NBA championship. All three players have earned All-Star selections within the past two years.
As suggested by Swartz, frontcourt depth seems to be Philadelphia’s main weakness, especially if Embiid or George faces another season-altering injury. Other Eastern Conference teams, like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, are expected to fall in the standings due to injuries.
The 76ers’ fate will likely boil down to Embiid’s production. If the one-time MVP is healthy and performing well for the majority of next season, there’s a strong chance that Philadelphia will be returning to the playoffs.
