Sixers Rewind: Jared McCain Has Breakout Outing vs Cavaliers
Overall, last season was one to forget for the Philadelphia 76ers. However, there were some good moments that did arise. Though the team didn't get to see much of its newly formed big three, their deep pipeline of young talent was on full display.
Due to injuries, Nick Nurse found himself relying on some of the young players pretty much from day one. Among those who got an opportunity to showcase their skills was first-round pick Jared McCain. In a shocking turn of events, he quickly looked like one of the top talents from last year's rookie class.
McCain's run was brief due to a season-ending injury, but he still managed to turn a lot of heads as a rookie. It all started in a November matchup against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Looking back at Jared McCain's career night against the Cleveland Cavaliers
On November 13th, 2024, Jared McCain made his first official start in the NBA. Nobody knew it at the time, but it would go on to be his coming-out party.
With none of their All-Stars in the lineup, the Sixers needed production from somewhere if they were going to hang around against the Cavs. McCain took this responsibility upon himself, nearly leading the team to a major upset.
Headline by six makes from beyond the arc, McCain would go on to end the night with 34 points. His offensive masterclass didn't end there, as he also managed to dish out 10 assists.
Unfortunately for the Sixers, they weren't able to capitalize on McCain's breakout performance. They made things interesting for most of the night, but Cleveland managed to pull away and secure a 114-106 victory.
This outing was one of seven straight games of 20 points or more from McCain. He'd come close to matching this total shortly after, erupting for 30 points in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
McCain's strong play would carry over into December before coming to a screeching halt. He'd go on to suffer a knee injury that would have him shelved for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.
Upon having surgery and going through months of rehab, McCain is expected to be 100% by the time training camp rolls around in the fall.
