Sixers' Rising Star Opens Up on Relationship with Joel Embiid
Last season saw the arrival of Jared McCain into the Philadelphia 76ers' scene, having been selected with the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The former Duke star would waste no time making a name for himself in his new home, dropping 27 points in only his ninth game for the Sixers.
McCain's introduction into the Sixers' sphere would come during a sputtering season, one that was full of injuries from players such as Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, to the rookie himself, who would suffer a torn meniscus in early December, which would bring his campaign to an premature end.
While he wasn't on the court, this didn't stop the 21-year-old from being a part of the team, growing relationships and forming bonds with his teammates, one of which being the aforementioned Embiid. Given his presence online and what he had seen of the Cameroonian superstar in the media, McCain wasn't certain how he'd fare with his All-Star teammate; however, he feels that he is more mellow than he is made out to be.
What's McCain's relationship like with Embiid?
"I think, coming in as a rookie, you never know with these superstars how they're going to be, how they're going to react to especially me, seeing my social media, a lot of people have that first impression that is not always the best when I meet people. But for him, it was just he was way more chill than I thought it was going to be, and that's when I first met him," McCain told 76ers On SI. "I think seeing him throughout the season, seeing what the media says, and then actually talking to him in person, it's like he's just misunderstood in a lot of ways.
His vibes wouldn't be the only thing that the Sixers' guard would talk about, seeing the 31-year-old as a beacon of knowledge, which could be explained given that Embiid has been in the league for nine seasons, having been through and done a lot in that time period, including being named the NBA's Most Valuable player in the 2022-23 season.
"For me, he was a great mentor, I talked to him a lot when I was on the bench, when I was injured and not playing as much or at all," McCain explained. "Just talking to him on the bench, he's just a good person."
What does McCain think of Embiid's leadership ability?
Given Embiid's experience in the league, as well as the Sixers' organization, it would only make it right that he be one of the leading voices in the locker room during games, something that was put into doubt in a recent piece by ESPN.
In the article, Embiid told the author, Dotun Akintoye, that he never aspired to be a vocal leader, but rather wanted to lead by example. Regardless of how he does it, McCain feels that Embiid is a pivotal figure on the team, with his mere presence making those around him put out their best efforts.
"You know, sometimes it's vocal, sometimes it's just by his actions, you can tell when he walks into the gym, you know, certain energy, it shifts," McCain stated. "People want to impress him, you want to see what he's like. When he steps on that court, it brings the whole level of practice, the whole level of the game, up into a different level, and I think that's the best part about him."
Pair this with his abilities on the court, and you get the Sixers' rising star wanting his Cameroonian teammate healthy and back on the court for his second year in the league.
"I mean, he's an insane talent, and I just, I just want him back healthy," McCain said.
