Sixers Rival Named Potential Landing Spot For Antetokounmpo
Rumors continue to circulate that two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo may seek a trade before the 2025-2026 season begins. Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for three consecutive years. Although Milwaukee signed Myles Turner during free agency, the move may not be enough to elevate the team.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists over 67 games. The nine-time All-Star finished third in NBA MVP voting and was named the 2024 NBA Cup MVP.
Mock Trade Sends Antetokounmpo to New York
Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes listed the New York Knicks as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo. Like the Philadelphia 76ers, the Knicks compete in the Atlantic Division. Hughes suggested a mock trade between the Knicks, Bucks, and Brooklyn Nets to bring Antetokounmpo to New York.
- New York Knicks Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Danny Wolf, 2026 first-round swap (NYK), 2028 first-round swap (worst of NYK and BKN), 2030 first-round swap (NYK)
- Brooklyn Nets Receive: Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (MIL via NYK), 2026 second-round pick (MIN via NYK)
“Why New York does it: Towns' inability to man the center spot defensively reduces his overall value and renders the remaining three years and $171 million left on his deal a significant overpay. Antetokounmpo won't offer anything close to the spacing KAT can, but he's the vastly superior player in virtually every other area.”
“Landing Giannis for this package—which includes every first-round swap New York can offer—would be a massive windfall. Barring a specific "Knicks or nothing" request by Antetokounmpo, it's hard to imagine this is anything close to the best package Milwaukee could get.”
“Still, it's fun to imagine Giannis giving the Knicks a defensive boost, as well as an option not named Jalen Brunson to run the offense. New York would vault over the Cleveland Cavaliers to clear front-runner status in the East with this deal.”
The Knicks are coming off of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance and are poised to make another deep run in 2026. This offseason, the franchise fired Tom Thibodeau and named Mike Brown as its next head coach. They also added players Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson.
If Antetokounmpo doesn’t think the Bucks can provide him a fighting chance to win a second championship, recent trends suggest that the Knicks may be a realistic option. If this ends up being the case, the 76ers should continue to expect challenging matchups from New York.
