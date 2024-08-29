All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Jared McCain Reveals Kings' Interest at NBA Draft

Sixers rookie Jared McCain revealed the Sacramento Kings showed a lot of interest ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) reacts in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) reacts in the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Jared McCain believed he would be heading back to the West Coast for a moment. As the rookie guard waited to hear his name get called during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, he revealed he was under the impression the Sacramento Kings could call his number.

“Definitely—I definitely did [think I was going to the Kings],” McCain said on Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ Presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.

McCain noted he only had one solo workout during his pre-draft process, and it happened to be Sacramento. Since it was his final, it seemed to have stuck with him, leading the young guard to believe he could become the next member of the Kings.

The Kings went on the board at No. 13 and went in a different direction. Instead of picking up McCain, Sacramento drafted Devin Carter out of Providence.

The Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat passed up on McCain as well. When the Sixers went on the board at No. 16, they had a choice to trade the pick away, or make their selection.

On draft night, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey revealed that there was an intriguing offer on the table. But with McCain being a top-ten ranked player on Philly’s draft board, the value of getting him at 16 was harder to pass up.

The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.

For McCain, he feels his final workout with Sacramento maybe wasn’t his strongest, leading them to move in a different direction.

“It wasn’t my best workout, maybe that's why,” he added. “I actually did think I was going there.”

Ultimately, McCain is happy to be a part of the Sixers. While he joins a difficult situation that places him on a star-studded roster with championship aspirations, he’s embraced the challenge of working toward trying to crack the rotation as a 20-year-old rookie.

Read More Philadelphia 76ers on SI

Former Sixers Coach Lands With Nick Nurse’s Old Team

NBA Analysts Express Doubt in Embiid’s MVP Campaign

Former Center Reveals Thoughts on Sixers’ Paul George Acquisition

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News