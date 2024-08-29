Sixers Rookie Jared McCain Reveals Kings' Interest at NBA Draft
Jared McCain believed he would be heading back to the West Coast for a moment. As the rookie guard waited to hear his name get called during the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, he revealed he was under the impression the Sacramento Kings could call his number.
“Definitely—I definitely did [think I was going to the Kings],” McCain said on Paul George’s ‘Podcast P’ Presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment.
McCain noted he only had one solo workout during his pre-draft process, and it happened to be Sacramento. Since it was his final, it seemed to have stuck with him, leading the young guard to believe he could become the next member of the Kings.
The Kings went on the board at No. 13 and went in a different direction. Instead of picking up McCain, Sacramento drafted Devin Carter out of Providence.
The Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat passed up on McCain as well. When the Sixers went on the board at No. 16, they had a choice to trade the pick away, or make their selection.
On draft night, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey revealed that there was an intriguing offer on the table. But with McCain being a top-ten ranked player on Philly’s draft board, the value of getting him at 16 was harder to pass up.
For McCain, he feels his final workout with Sacramento maybe wasn’t his strongest, leading them to move in a different direction.
“It wasn’t my best workout, maybe that's why,” he added. “I actually did think I was going there.”
Ultimately, McCain is happy to be a part of the Sixers. While he joins a difficult situation that places him on a star-studded roster with championship aspirations, he’s embraced the challenge of working toward trying to crack the rotation as a 20-year-old rookie.
