Sixers Rookie Second-Rounder Lands Standard Deal
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to have the rookie center Adem Bona on the main roster for the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bona signed a four-year contract. He’s expected to earn around $8 million over that time.
The Sixers entered the 2024 NBA Draft with two picks. When they went on the clock with the 41st selection, they took Bona out of UCLA.
At UCLA, Bona had a two-year run. During his freshman season, he started in all but one of the matchups he appeared in. Averaging 23 minutes on the floor, Bona produced eight points and five rebounds per game, making 68 percent of his shots from the field.
Last year, Bona started all 33 games during his sophomore run. With a slight increase in playing time, he notched career highs across the board, producing 12 points, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two blocks per game throughout the year.
Despite entering the NBA Summer League unsigned, the Sixers had the opportunity to trot out Bona for their three-game Salt Lake City run and the Las Vegas debut on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons. Against the Pistons, Bona checked in for 23 minutes. He made all of his shots from the field, scoring eight points. He also tacked on seven rebounds and blocked five shots.
With Bona set to be on board for next season, the Sixers have a third center on the depth chart. Behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers solidified the backup five spot with Andre Drummond, reuniting with the veteran big man for at least one season. While they had Paul Reed under contract, the former second-rounder was waived earlier in the week.
Bona will be one of two rookies on the Sixers’ primary roster for the 2024-2025 season. He joins the former Duke prospect Jared McCain, who was drafted in the first round, 16th overall.
