Sixers Rookie Sees Andre Drummond's Presence as a 'Blessing'
With their second pick of the NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers selected Adem Bona out of UCLA, having spent two seasons on the West Coast, averaging 10 points five rebounds, and a block per game.
These wouldn't exactly be the numbers that Bona put up in the NBA Summer League, where he'd average six points, five rebounds, and two blocks per game, which puts him on average with the second overall pick Alexandre Sarr.
Despite all of this, Bona still feels that he has a lot to prove for himself heading into the Sixers' training camp, hoping to establish trust between himself and all parts of the organization.
"I think the training camp is huge for me to show my teammates, my coaching staff, and everyone that they can trust me on the floor," said Bona, "I think that's the most important thing for me going into the training camp."
Trust is something that the Nigerian is big on, seeing it as the key to getting minutes on the court.
"I think trust is key, if they don't trust me they won't be able to put me out there," said Bona.
Another potential reason for Bona to be ready for training camp is to get to work alongside NBA veteran Andre Drummond, who the 21-year-old feels more than blessed to have as a source of experience in his position.
"You guys don't understand, having someone like that is a blessing," said the former UCLA star, "I watched him do what he does like early in his career, he would average like 15 rebounds a game, to have someone early on in my career is huge."
Prior to training camp, the former UCLA center has wasted no time picking the 12-year veteran's brain, going over plays from practice, and just trying to get as much time with him in as he can.
"I spoke with him multiple times, working with him, trying to get in the gym with him, he's been a huge step for me, he takes me under his wing, tells me what I need to do in the gym practice, after practice, in the cold tub," explained Bona, "we talk about the games all the time, previous plays in practice that I missed or things that I didn't do... I think it's amazing to have someone like that."
