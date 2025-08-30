Sixers' Rookie Throws First Pitch at Phillies Game
The NBA season is still a month or so away from returning to the calendars of fans around the world, but these players are continuing to prepare themselves for the campaign that awaits them. This could certainly apply to Philadelphia 76ers' rookie VJ Edgecombe, who was recently seen putting in work among some of the NBA elites at the Rico Hines Runs.
Edgecombe was taken with the third pick in the 2025 NBA draft by the Sixers, making his way into the league after a lone season at the collegiate level at Baylor University, where he would average 15 points and 2.1 steals per game, making a name for himself on both ends of the court.
These efforts would translate to the Bahamian's time with Philadelphia in the NBA Summer League, a setting in which he would put up 21.5 points and eight rebounds per game, while holding up his value on the defensive end with two steals and 1.5 blocks per outing. Granted, Edgecombe was limited to only two appearances across both stops in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, as he suffered from a right thumb contusion in his Summer League debut.
While he continues to get ready for his first season in the NBA, the 20-year-old is making his way to various stops around the City of Brotherly Love, with his most recent being to across from where he'll play next season, Citizens Bank Park.
Edgecombe's night at Citizens Bank Park
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to continue their final push for a playoff spot in the National League East, with a match against their rivals, the Atlanta Braves, Edgecombe could be seen partaking in the pregame ceremonial first pitch.
This has become somewhat of a tradition for Sixers' rookies during their first year in the city, with former first-round pick Jared McCain last year. Edgecombe would also get the opportunity to talk to Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh whilst both teams were warming up ahead of Friday night's match against the Braves.
While the Phillies have a long month ahead of them, given their tight lead over the New York Mets in the standings ahead of the postseason, the Sixers can say the same as they look to get ready to take on the New York Knicks in the NBA's Abu Dhabi games for a few games in early October.
