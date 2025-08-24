All 76ers

Sixers Rookie Spotted Working Out with Notable Names in LA

VJ Edgecombe worked out with some notable names recently.

Justin Grasso

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Baylor Bears guard VJ Edgecombe (7) has the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
There doesn’t seem to be too many days off for Philadelphia 76ers rookie, VJ Edgecombe. It's safe to say the young guard is keeping busy.

The No. 3 overall pick was recently spotted putting in work at the famous Rico Hines run out in Los Angeles. The scrimmage included some notable players, such as Minnesota’s Julius Randle and the free agent, Patrick Beverley.

Edgecombe had some moments captured from the run that made rounds on social media.

Hines, a Sixers assistant under Nick Nurse, has hosted many NBA players out in LA during the summer for competitive scrimmages over the years.

Plenty of recognizable names from the Sixers have been a part of the action. Just last year, Tyrese Maxey was in the mix, offering advice to some of the younger players, along with the former Sixers star, James Harden.

This year, Edgecombe landed an opportunity to play with an All-Star in Julius Randle. Coming out of Kentucky in 2014, Randle was the seventh-overall pick in the NBA Draft.

At the time, Randle landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. He struggled to reach expectations in LA, but started hitting his stride when he joined the New York Knicks in 2019. For five years, Randle starred for the Knicks. Ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, he was moved to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

At this point, Randle is expected to remain with the Wolves for years to come. He’s a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA recipient.

Patrick Beverle
Feb 5, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Although Patrick Beverley is currently a free agent, the 37-year-old has plenty of experience and knowledge to offer to a player like Edgecombe. Throughout his career, Beverley embraced being a role player, who played with a high motor, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

The Sixers were one of many stops for Beverley. He had a 47-game run with the Sixers in 2023-2024. At the time, Beverley averaged 20 minutes on the court. He produced six points, three rebounds, and three assists per game before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last year, Beverley spent most of the season playing in Israel. This year, Beverley is looking to make a comeback in the NBA.

Published
