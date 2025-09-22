Sixers Rookie VJ Edgecombe Spotted With NBA Legend Dwyane Wade
Heading into the 2026 season, one of the more interesting names on the Philadelphia 76ers roster is VJ Edgecombe. As the top-three pick prepares for his first year in the pros, he was spotted with one of the top stars of the modern era.
Following a strong freshman season at Baylor, Edgecombe climbed to the top of most draft boards. He'd his name called at No. 3, landing in a rare situation for a high pick. While the Sixers did have a poor record last year, they are far from a rebuilding team.
Now back to full strength, Edgecombe finds himself on a roster with aspirations of making a run at a championship. This puts expectations on him to be a productive piece right away in hopes of helping the franchise turn things around.
Since his brief appearance at Summer League, Edgecombe has been hard at work preparing for his first training camp with the Sixers. However, he recently took the time to link up with a longtime star and recent Hall of Famer.
Following his retirement, NBA legend Dwyane Wade has pursued his passion for fashion. Among his many ventures breaking into the space is being an ambassador for the fragrance brand Aramis.
Over the weekend, Wade was at the iconic Bloomingdale's to be part of the launch of Aramis' newest cologne line. He wasn't alone, as Edgecombe also took part in the festivities.
While the two might have been there for non-basketball reasons, Edgecombe hopefully took the opportunity to talk shop with the Miami Heat legend. Wade is someone he could learn a lot from as he attempts to start leaving his mark on the NBA.
When Wade first entered the league back in 2003, he too was a hyper-athletic guard who was at his best when getting downhill. Edgecombe is of a similar archetype, making the Hall of Fame guard a good mentor for him.
Looking ahead, things are about to start getting real for Edgecombe. Training camp is just around the corner, where he'll attempt to secure a spot for himself in Nick Nurse's rotation. After that, he and the Sixers will be heading to Abu Dhabi for some international preseason action.
