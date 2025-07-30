Sixers See Massive Leap in Recent Eastern Conference Power Rankings
This time last summer, the Philadelphia 76ers were one of the most talked-about teams in the NBA following an impressive run in free agency. Though things didn't pan out for them come the regular season, their perception around the league is slowly starting to trend in the right direction again.
After signing Paul George, many thought the Sixers were going to be a threat to compete for an NBA title with their newly formed big three. However, due to a litany of injuries, that didn't end up being the case. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and PG all missed extended time, resulting in them barely getting to share the floor together. Without the services of their star players, the Sixers found themselves on the outside looking in come playoff time.
With the Sixers' trio working themselves back to 100%, they are one of the more intriguing teams heading into the 2026 campaign. The potential of this roster being at full strength is a big reason why they've quickly climbed up NBA.com's Eastern Conference power rankings. Last slotted at No. 13, they now sit at No. 7. Just ahead of them are the Milwaukee Bucks and new-look Atlanta Hawks.
Let’s envision a 2025-26 season in which Embiid and George are healthy, at least once the latter has recovered from his mid-July knee surgery. Then the question is if that tandem can return to how well they played (on separate teams) two seasons ago. That’s when Embiid averaged more than a point per minute and when George registered a career-best true shooting percentage of 61.3%.
As is commonly stated for the Sixers, health is the biggest factor when it comes to their success. If Embiid and PG can consistently remain in the lineup, Philadelphia might be able to capitalize on what is being dubbed a wide-open Eastern Conference. Not only do they have the star power to compete, but their batch of exciting young talent should allow them to get through the regular season easier than they did in 2025.
