Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Discusses Feelings During NBA Debut
On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their preseason slate of fixtures with a match against the New York Knicks, which was held in the United Arab Emirates as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
The two sides would exchange blows throughout the first half, as Tyrese Maxey led the way for Philadelphia, dropping 12 points on 36.4 percent shooting from the field, which was comparable to that of New York's Karl Anthony Towns, who recorded 11 points and five rebounds in the opening two quarters.
Despite these efforts early on, the score between the two sides would balloon in the closing two quarters, with the Knicks coming away with the victory at the Etihad Arena.
There was one player who saw Thursday's match as something more than just a preseason fixture: VJ Edgecombe, who made his NBA debut against the Knicks. The 20-year-old would end the match with 14 points to his name, alongside six rebounds and three assists.
After the match, when asked about any pressure he felt during the match, Edgecombe explained that he didn't really have any, more so, seeing it as a chance to make his dream happen.
How'd Edgecombe feel during his debut?
"I wouldn't say I had nerves, but overall, you know, it was a dream come true, obviously, like you said, first time on the floor, so yeah, it felt good," Edgecombe explained to the press following the match.
This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, given that the 20-year-old had a year at Baylor University, as well as a pair of appearances for the Sixers in the NBA Summer League earlier in the year.
One of the things that Edgecombe was grateful for on the court was the guidance that his teammates, such as Dominick Barlow, showed him, which also applied to many of his Sixer teammates throughout their practices so far in the preseason.
"I get help from all my teammates, to be honest, I talked to literally everybody on the team, just asking questions," Edgecombe explained. "My guy, Dom [Dominick Barlow], right here, helped me a lot, little tips, little advice on, you know, where I can be better, or what I'm doing good, or stuff like that. So, yeah, a lot from everybody on the team, though."
While Edgecombe and the Sixers fell in their opening match, they'll have a chance at redeeming themselves against the Knicks on Saturday afternoon, which will be their final match abroad, with the team set to return to the States in the following days to resume their preseason activities.
