Sixers Head Coach Praises VJ Edgecombe's Defensive Ability
On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers kicked their preseason off with a game against the New York Knicks. Instead of being in the United States for the match, both teams were in a new place, the United Arab Emirates, as part of the NBA's Abu Dhabi Games.
Despite being only separated by ten points at halftime, the Sixers would drift away in the match over the closing two periods, with the final score reading 84-99.
While it could've just been any other preseason game for some of the players, it was the NBA debut for others, such as the Sixers' VJ Edgecombe. The former Baylor Star would struggle from the field in the opening minutes of the fixture, converting on one of his four shot attempts in the first quarter.
The 20-year-old would find his footing in the second quarter, as he'd score seven points against the Knicks, which included a make from beyond the arc, as well as two from the free-throw line. Although the shooting woes would return in the second half, as he'd only hit one additional shot from the field, ending his debut with 14 points and three assists.
But it was the former Baylor star's offensive abilities that caught the eye of Sixers' head coach Nick Nurse, who heaped praise on the 20-year-old for his efforts on the defensive end of the court, whether it was being a threat or securing boards under his own basket.
What'd Nurse have to say?
"I really liked his defense, especially the first half, I thought he was really... causing some havoc, he was getting over screens, he was in passing lanes, he was applying a lot of ball pressure," Nurse explained after the match. "He is a really good defender, he's also kind of a good defensive rebounder, and even has a little shot blocking element to his defense as well."
This praise comes despite the Bahamian's defensive efforts not resulting in anything on the stat sheet at the end of the game, but his work ethic with his back against his own basket is nothing new, as he became known as a two-way threat during his time with Baylor. During his lone season at the collegiate level, Edgecombe averaged 2.1 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.
But causing issues for an NBA team was something that Nurse liked to see from the third overall pick, with his physical qualities also catching some praise after the match.
"I was just kind of impressed by how he was playing against very experienced, very good players, took on the challenge, I thought he was good with his physicality, and just his quickness," Nurse stated.
Edgecombe and the Sixers will face off against the Knicks one more time on Saturday before they return home to the City of Brotherly Love for the remainder of their preseason schedule.
More 76ers On SI
Tyrese Maxey Pokes Fun at Sixers' New Addition With Recent Post
VJ Edgecombe Hoping to Elevate Sixers Forward in Preseason Debut
Breaking Down Sixers Star Joel Embiid's 2026 MVP Odds
NBA Fans React to Quentin Grimes' Return to the Sixers
Sixers' Quentin Grimes Makes Decision on Qualifying Offer