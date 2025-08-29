Sixers Star Makes Suggestion to Packers' Micah Parsons
A notable fan of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey made headlines on Thursday.
Micah Parsons, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, was traded to the Green Bay Packers. Now, Parsons is trying to decide what his next number should be, since his No. 11 from Dallas is already taken.
On Thursday, Parsons took to social media to ask fans for advice.
via @MicahhParsons11: Should I go 0 or 1!
Maxey weighed in with his thoughts.
via @TyreseMaxey: 0!!!!!
It’s easy to see why Maxey made that his choice.
Since entering the NBA in 2020 as the Sixers’ 21st overall pick, Maxey has worn the No. 0 for the 76ers. Before landing in Philadelphia, Maxey represented Kentucky with the No. 3. Allen Iverson’s number is clearly off limits in the City of Brotherly Love.
So far, Parsons hasn’t made a choice. All he knows is that he’ll be playing for the Green Bay Packers moving forward. Suddenly, one of the most notable rivals of the Philadelphia Eagles, is relocated, despite dominating in the NFL since he arrived as a 12th overall pick in 2021.
Hailing from Pennsylvania, Parsons admitted he was never a fan of the Eagles growing up. However, he’s been spotted at Sixers games wearing Maxey’s jersey in the past. It made sense for a PA kid, who moved out to Dallas to support the Dallas kid, who moved to Philly.
Since landing in Philly, Maxey has been on a rapid rise. Although he played in just 61 games during his rookie season in 2020-2021, Maxey became a full-time starter in the following year.
Maxey has now been a starter for most of the past four seasons. During the 2023-2024 NBA season, Maxey averaged 26 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while knocking down 37 percent of his shots from three. He was named an All-Star for the first time in his career and was recognized as the Most Improved Player of the Year.
Last season, Maxey didn’t earn an All-Star nod for the second year in a row, but he notched a career-high in scoring while tying his career-high for assists per game. His season ended early due to an injury. Expectations are high for Maxey, who signed a max extension last summer.
Parsons feels that kind of pressure now as well, considering the now-former Cowboys pass rusher just re-signed a major contract extension with the Green Bay Packers shortly after his arrival.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post