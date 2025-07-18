Sixers Star Shares Unfortunate Reality for Charlotte Hornets
If Paul George is ever searching for a new team, you can cross the Charlotte Hornets off his list of desired destinations. The Philadelphia 76ers forward recently dropped a straightforward take on the state of the Hornets’ franchise during a conversation with former Hornets standout Baron Davis.
“If I’m in free agency, I’m not picking Charlotte just because there’s no winning culture there,” George recently said on ‘Podcast P,’ a Wave original.
“Regardless, Charlotte is an amazing city, and would love to play for it because of the city, I could see myself living there. But in terms of a basketball standpoint, I’m not going there. My career is over with if I go there.”
While George’s take might rile up NBA fans, he likely shares a similar sentiment as a lot of NBA stars. The unfortunate reality for the Hornets is that they’ve struggled to play winning basketball since they transitioned from the Bobcats to the Hornets in 2014.
Since the switch, the Hornets have made the playoffs just once. In 2015-2016, Charlotte engaged in a first-round series against the Miami Heat, which resulted in a Heat victory.
Although the Hornets have had some notable homegrown talents flourish, such as Kemba Walker and LaMelo Ball, they have consistently finished outside of the top nine in the Eastern Conference. The last time they finished as high as ninth was during the 2019-2020 NBA season.
Being in a smaller NBA market is already a disadvantage these days. Being in a small market and having little success to show for is a double-negative. George’s opinion on Charlotte is the unfortunate reality for the Hornets’ organization, who have more pressure to draft and develop stars, rather than an opportunity to sell top free agents the future of the team.
Latest on Philadelphia 76ers’ 2025 Free Agency
Sixers Star Searching for a Hefty Payday
76ers Cut Ties With Lonnie Walker For Now
Kelly Oubre Plans for Return With 76ers
Guerschon Yabusele Makes Shocking Move